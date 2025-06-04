ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ATS were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ATS by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ATS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ATS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of ATS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ATS by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

ATS stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.06. ATS Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.03 million. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. ATS’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

