Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,158,000 after acquiring an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 897,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 764,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axcelis Technologies

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.