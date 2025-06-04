Bank of America Corp DE Sells 355,277 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 316,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $408.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sage Therapeutics

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.