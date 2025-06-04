Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Research alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in National Research by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in National Research by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of National Research by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Research

In related news, major shareholder Patrick E. Beans purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $33,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,690.77. This trade represents a 7.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Research’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

National Research Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.