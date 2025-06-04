Bank of America Upgrades Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) to “Buy”

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.35.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $311,101.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $32,363,618. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $2,334,301 over the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 525,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares in the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

