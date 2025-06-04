Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $73.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $109,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $426,138.30. This trade represents a 20.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth $27,495,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH

NYSE BOH opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

