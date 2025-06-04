Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Head to Head Review

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) and Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and Smith Micro Software”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.39 billion 10.03 $326.71 million $0.79 60.32 Smith Micro Software $19.38 million 0.81 -$24.40 million ($1.73) -0.47

Analyst Recommendations

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bentley Systems and Smith Micro Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 1 2 7 0 2.60 Smith Micro Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bentley Systems currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Smith Micro Software has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 520.35%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Smith Micro Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 27.73% 29.50% 8.49% Smith Micro Software -210.99% -36.69% -30.78%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Smith Micro Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging. It also offers ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that provides on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other smartphone retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

