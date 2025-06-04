Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ME Group International (LON:MEGP)

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 305 ($4.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ME Group International from GBX 203 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of MEGP stock opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £830.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.20. ME Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 160.20 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.50 ($3.18).

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

