BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,547 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 4,406,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,160,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,415,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,304,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $69,999,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.44 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.