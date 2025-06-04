BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI) Insider Hatem Dowidar Acquires 15,000 Shares

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) insider Hatem Dowidar purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £23,550 ($31,837.23).

BlackRock Frontiers Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRFI opened at GBX 158 ($2.14) on Wednesday. BlackRock Frontiers has a one year low of GBX 125.68 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 165.50 ($2.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £375.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 149.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.60.

BlackRock Frontiers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.05 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. BlackRock Frontiers’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

About BlackRock Frontiers

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth by investing in companies domiciled or listed in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in, less developed countries. These countries (the “Frontiers Universe”) are any country which is neither part of the MSCI World Index of developed markets nor one of the eight largest countries by market capitalisation in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index as at 1 April 2018: being Brazil, China, India, Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, and Taiwan.

