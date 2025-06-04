Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,000. NVIDIA accounts for 6.1% of Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

