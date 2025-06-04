BMO Capital Markets Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $600.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $800.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bernstein Bank decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $487.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $481.58 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $578.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.