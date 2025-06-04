BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases New Holdings in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Grail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 41,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,396,219.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,976,098.60. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 48,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,635,867.09. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 511,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,353,837.80. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,948 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,130. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Grail from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

GRAL opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. Grail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.80 million. Research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

