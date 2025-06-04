Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$80.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$70.37 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$59.10 and a one year high of C$91.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta.

