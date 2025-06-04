Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider Catriona Louise Valentine Purchases 6,700 Shares

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Louise Valentine acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,745 ($21,285.66).

Get Braemar alerts:

Braemar Price Performance

BMS stock opened at GBX 231 ($3.12) on Wednesday. Braemar Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 315 ($4.26). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Braemar had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Braemar Plc will post 33.0310881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braemar from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMS

About Braemar

(Get Free Report)

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.