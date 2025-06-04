Brokerages Set Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Target Price at $18.63

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. This represents a 51.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 10,664,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 3,283,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,838,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,141,000 after acquiring an additional 328,819 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,487,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRVI stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.62. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

