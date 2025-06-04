Brokerages Set UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) PT at $69.43

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.43.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

ULS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Down 2.3%

UL Solutions stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. UL Solutions has a 52 week low of $37.97 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.19 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.14%.

Insider Activity at UL Solutions

In other news, insider Gitte Schjotz sold 7,000 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,194.16. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. This represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $712,064. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of UL Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,691,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,324,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after acquiring an additional 401,492 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,530,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after acquiring an additional 305,658 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,402,000 after acquiring an additional 612,834 shares during the last quarter.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.