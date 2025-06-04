Brokerages Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Target Price at $21.00

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Viant Technology

Shares of DSP stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $859.04 million, a PE ratio of 228.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $4,023,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,867,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 37.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after buying an additional 267,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

