Brokerages Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) PT at $48.70

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.70.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $5,185,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,547,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,685,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.