Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $70.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Glj Research raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 42,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

