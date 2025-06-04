Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $295.03 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $298.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,180.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

