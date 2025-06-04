Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on GOOS. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose
Canada Goose Stock Performance
Canada Goose stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
