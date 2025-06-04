Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.98. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.