Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2025

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.98. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.