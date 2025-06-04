Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.98. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
