Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

