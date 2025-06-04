Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.95.
Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
