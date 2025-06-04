Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s current price.

Get Chagee alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chagee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chagee

Chagee Price Performance

Shares of CHA opened at $30.46 on Monday. Chagee has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.53 million for the quarter.

About Chagee

(Get Free Report)

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chagee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.