Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) to Raise $800 Million in IPO

Chime Financial, Inc. (CHYM) is planning to raise $800 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 32,000,000 shares at a price of $24.00-$26.00 per share.

In the last year, Chime Financial, Inc. generated $1.7 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $25.3 million. Chime Financial, Inc. has a market cap of $9.1 billion.

Chime Financial, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We offer a mobile banking platform designed to serve everyday Americans earning $100,000 a year or less. (Incorporated in Delaware) We created Chime to help everyday people make progress in their financial lives. For too long, millions of Americans, including the 75 percent of the adult population that earn up to $100,000 annually, have struggled with bank relationships that are not always aligned with their best interests. So we set out to create a new approach, built on a foundation of trust rather than fine print and punitive fees. Through our direct relationships with FDIC-insured bank partners, we deliver easy-to-use products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people â€” spending, saving, accessing liquidity, and building credit, all while avoiding punitive fees. Through our broad suite of products, we have built trusted relationships with 8.6 million Active Members, with 67 percent of them relying on Chime to serve as their primary financial relationship as of March 31, 2025.Â Being the primary account relationship for our members establishes Chime as their central financial hub, and we believe these relationships are the most valuable in consumer financial services. As the central hub, Chime becomes the platform through which members consistently deposit their paychecks and conduct their everyday spend, creating durable and long-lasting relationships with high engagement. In the first quarter of 2025, our Active Members used Chime for 54 transactions per month, on average, of which 75 percent were purchase transactions using Chime-branded debit and credit cards.Â Seventy percent of purchase transactions are for non-discretionary expenses made in categories such as food and groceries, gas, and utilities.Â Our proprietary technology platform and our digital-first approach give us both a radical cost-to-serve advantage and greater innovation velocity compared to traditional banks. We believe these advantages will improve over the long term as we continue to scale.Â Note: Net loss and revenue are for the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Chime Financial, Inc. disclosed its IPO terms – 32.0 million shares at a price range of $24.00 to $26.00 to raise $800.0 million, if priced at the $25.00 mid-point of its range – according to an S-1/A filing dated June 2, 2025. Of the 32.0 million shares in the IPO, the company is offering 25.9 million shares and the selling shareholders are offering 6.099 million shares, according to the prospectus. The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the selling stockholders’ shares. Background: Chime Financial filed its S-1 for its IPO on May 13, 2025, without disclosing the terms. Estimated IPO proceeds are $100.0 million, a placeholder figure. Some on Wall Street believe that Chime Financial’s IPO could raise as much as $800 million to about $1 billion.) “.

Chime Financial, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 1465 employees. The company is located at 101 California Street, Suite 500 San Francisco, CA 94111 and can be reached via phone at (844) 244-6363 or on the web at http://www.chime.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.