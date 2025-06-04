Citigroup Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $650.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $487.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.30 and its 200-day moving average is $662.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $481.58 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,805,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,233,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

