Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

