Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading Down 2% Following Weak Earnings

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 549,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 640,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.37 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 4.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $277.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

