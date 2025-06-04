CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $525.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $476.87 and last traded at $471.05, with a volume of 634557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.37.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.62.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,500. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50,536.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 379.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,678 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 958.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

