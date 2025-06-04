Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,618 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.01.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Luminar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

