Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,946 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nkarta by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 1,474,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTX opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nkarta from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

