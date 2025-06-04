Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

