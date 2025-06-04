DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. DLocal has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.52 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. DLocal’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,144,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $25,099,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in DLocal by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,613,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after buying an additional 1,360,183 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in DLocal by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,351,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 860,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at $5,720,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

