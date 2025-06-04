Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.42.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.83.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after purchasing an additional 389,490 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,994,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,323,000 after purchasing an additional 74,230 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,819 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,238 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

