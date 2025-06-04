Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.
