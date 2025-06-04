Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $69.17, but opened at $74.00. Donaldson shares last traded at $71.10, with a volume of 139,427 shares traded.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Donaldson by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donaldson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Donaldson by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 158,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.