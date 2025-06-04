Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,763 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 60,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Down 2.2%

DGICA opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $719.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donegal Group news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $172,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,571.10. This trade represents a 85.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 19,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $388,061.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,814.32. This trade represents a 70.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,216 and sold 197,693 shares valued at $3,880,717. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DGICA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

