DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.88, but opened at $34.09. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DraftKings shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 4,988,583 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.96.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,704. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583,044.40. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,130,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,831,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after buying an additional 130,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,382 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

