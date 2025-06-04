DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 86.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $1,037,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,589.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXPE. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $476.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $385,365.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 613,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,584,992.56. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,768.75. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,785 shares of company stock worth $1,400,818 in the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

