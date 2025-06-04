Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETO. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,866,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

