Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ETO stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $27.00.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1733 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.