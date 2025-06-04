EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EPR Properties traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 764082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,874,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,642,000 after buying an additional 1,827,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 649,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,166,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.18%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

