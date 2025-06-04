Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $3,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,239,000 after acquiring an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $263.70 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.98 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.44.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

