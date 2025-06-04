Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,743,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

