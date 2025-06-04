Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 46.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

