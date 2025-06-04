Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 902,912 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,783,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,514,000 after acquiring an additional 345,433 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

