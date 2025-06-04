First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.01. 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.9%.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
