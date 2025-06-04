First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.01. 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 4,163.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 325,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 318,282 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

