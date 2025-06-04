Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fluence Energy traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.48. 843,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,623,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,591.80. The trade was a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $865.99 million, a PE ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

