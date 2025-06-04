Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.05 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

