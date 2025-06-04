G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIII. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.09 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.